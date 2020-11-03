Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

