Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in FedEx by 32.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FedEx by 46.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.