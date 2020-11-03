Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

CAT opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,760 shares of company stock worth $3,663,596. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.