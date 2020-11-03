Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

CFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,701,000 after acquiring an additional 57,876 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 206,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.