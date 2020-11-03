Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $444.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,239 shares of company stock worth $65,815. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 499,348 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 719,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

