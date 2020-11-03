CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9,320.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

