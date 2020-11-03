Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

DADA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of DADA stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.80.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dada Nexus stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.