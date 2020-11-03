Danaos (DAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. Danaos had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Danaos has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

