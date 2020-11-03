DAOBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,708.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $34,708.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,711.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.18 or 0.01766295 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00558673 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

