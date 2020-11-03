Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $593,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

