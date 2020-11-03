Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Shares Gap Down to $2.25

Shares of Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.06. Dekeloil Public shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 20,060 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Dekeloil Public Company Profile (LON:DKL)

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

