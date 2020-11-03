Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $276.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,451.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 163,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,162. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

