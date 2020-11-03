Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 9,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities started coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
DNN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.58.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.