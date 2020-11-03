Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 9,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities started coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,072,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 114.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 502,851 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 25,269.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.