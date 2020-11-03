Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DB. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

