Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETCMY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get EUTELSAT COMMUN/S alerts:

Shares of ETCMY opened at $2.51 on Friday. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.