Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.