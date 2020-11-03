Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SSLLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $92.25 on Friday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.25.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

