Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

DBOEY stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.74. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

