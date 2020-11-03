Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.