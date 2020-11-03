DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DMAC. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.15.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.40 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $82.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. DiaMedica Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.9% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of DiaMedica Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

