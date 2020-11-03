DigixDAO Market Capitalization Tops $10.72 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $73.44 or 0.00536587 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Bancor Network, OKEx and IDEX. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $80,894.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00076883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00195597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.01119298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 145,951 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Livecoin, HitBTC, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui, BigONE and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

