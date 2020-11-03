Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

NYSE DIN opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $819.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

