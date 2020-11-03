Donu Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Donu coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Donu has a market cap of $53,421.66 and approximately $107.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donu has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00991845 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00259586 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.02477034 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000160 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Donu (CRYPTO:DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh

Donu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

