Dragonchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,529.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and $50,529.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Allcoin and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00197160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.01120047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000553 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,543,247 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Allcoin, Kucoin, Tidex, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

