Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.
DHF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.