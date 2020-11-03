Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

DHF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

