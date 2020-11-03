DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DSV AS/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

