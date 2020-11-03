DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.76. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

