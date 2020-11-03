Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

