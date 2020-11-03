DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded DURECT from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $355.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.87.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DURECT by 535.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth about $192,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

