Dynamic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,204.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00003933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $45,204.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,536.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.31 or 0.02809436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.85 or 0.01779221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00389183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.08 or 0.00872287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00389967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,154,784 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.