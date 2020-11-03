Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.26.

DT stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,481,710.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock valued at $903,153,158 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $23,771,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $1,088,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

