Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

