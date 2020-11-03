Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.