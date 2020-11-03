East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $46.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

EWBC opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

