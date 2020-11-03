East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $46.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
EWBC opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
