Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.24-1.26 EPS.

DEA opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.90 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,375. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

