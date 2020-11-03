Eastern Bank Acquires 24,372 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

