Eastern Bank Acquires 31,881 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 1.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 362,652 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 287,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 36,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

