Eastern Bank Acquires 38 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 384,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,894,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH opened at $312.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $296.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

