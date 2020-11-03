Eastern Bank Acquires 71,582 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,582 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eastern Bank owned approximately 13.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.