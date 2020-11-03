Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,192 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

