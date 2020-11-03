Eastern Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $771,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $10,791,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,177,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

