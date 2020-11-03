Eastern Bank Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after buying an additional 682,256 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $17,980,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.