Eastern Bank Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.89. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

