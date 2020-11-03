Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

ABBV opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 5,561.40%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

