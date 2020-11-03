Eastern Bank Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after purchasing an additional 531,201 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $61,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5,985.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 175,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 504.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,968,000 after acquiring an additional 167,156 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.91.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

