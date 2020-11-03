Eastern Bank Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eastern Bank cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,412 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 165,631 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,685,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 226,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 56,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.