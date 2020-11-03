Eastern Bank Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 157,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 92.6% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

