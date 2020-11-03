Eastern Bank Has $21.67 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $614.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $666.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $591.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

