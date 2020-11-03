Eastern Bank Has $466,000 Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZN opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

