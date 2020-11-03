Eastern Bank Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

